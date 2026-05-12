BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched an attack on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over an alleged POCSO case against his son. KTR questioned the son's disappearance and slammed the handling of the case by state and central governments.
Counter-Allegations of Honey-Trap and ExtortionMeanwhile, Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, on Saturday filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement. According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail." The statement also alleged that the woman was trying to divert the case by misrepresenting her daughter's age and creating fear through media reports by threatening to file a POCSO case, claiming that a minor girl had been harassed.
KTR Condemns Case HandlingIn response, KT Rama Rao had strongly condemned the handling of the case registered by Telangana Police against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. KTR alleged that "injustice" was being done to the victim and slammed the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led state government. He asked if 'Beti Bachao' campaign of Modi government was merely a slogan and demanded that Bandi Sanjay should resign or should be removed from office. KTR alleged that there was a delay in taking legal action against the Union Minister's son and asked if any exemptions were given under the law.
"Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana? Under what provision was a minor girl booked in honey-trap and extortion cases?" he asked. He alleged that the minister's son was not being "interrogated in the same manner as others facing a POCSO case".