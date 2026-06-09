BRS' KT Rama Rao attacked Rahul Gandhi over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's purported remark linking a state agency to Adolf Hitler. KTR questioned if Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' had become 'Hitler's Makaan', slamming the CM's 'fascist mindset'.

KTR Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's purported remark on linking Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) functioning to the actions of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

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In an X post on Monday, KTR alleged hypocrisy in Rahul Gandhi's national slogan of "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" (shop of love). He asserted that the Chief Minister's statement reflected a "fascist governance mindset" and questioned Rahul Gandhi over his silence. The BRS leader wrote, "Dear Rahul Gandhi Ji, Did your.. 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' officially become 'HITLER'S MAKAAN..??' You cannot parade as the self-appointed guardian of the Constitution in Delhi while remaining silent as your nominated Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, openly glorifies blood-thirsty Adolf Hitler and cites his 'assassination squads' as a source of operational inspiration."

"It is not just a chilling confession of an inherently fascist governance mindset, but also an unforgivable assault on our nation's foundational values. A democratic leader draws inspiration from actual statesmen; only a paranoid, power-drunk ruler searches for lessons in brutal dictators," he added.

BRS Leader Proposes 'All India Nazi Party' Name for AICC

Calling out the 'celebration of totalitarian methods,' the BRS leader termed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as "All India Nazi Party." " If celebrating totalitarian methods and proudly comparing local civic demolitions to the violent flattening of international war zones is your party's actual blueprint for governance, then the AICC should formally drop the ideological facade and rename itself as 'ALL INDIA NAZI PARTY.' Your silence is an endorsement. The nation is watching," the post read.

Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Revanth Reddy

Earlier on Monday, Leader of the Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, also slammed Revanth Reddy, describing his statement as "extremely shocking and insulting to democratic society," and alleging that "the name of the system called 'HYDRAA' that he created to implement his Bulldozer Raj was inspired by Adolf Hitler, the cruellest racist and dictator the world has ever seen." (ANI)