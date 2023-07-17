Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KSRTC deputy general manager arrested by Vigilance sleuths for taking bribe

    The Vigilance detained C Udayakumar, a KSRTC Deputy General Manager (Commercial), for receiving bribes to authorise advertisements on KSRTC buses. The arrest happened at the KSRTC Transport Bhavan at East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance arrested a KSRTC deputy general manager (commercial) for receiving bribes in exchange for approving advertisements on KSRTC buses. The accused C Udayakumar was working in KSRTC Transport Bhavan in East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The arrest was made by the Vigilance Southern region as the accused accepted a Rs 30,000 bribe from a contractor who had been awarded a contract to provide advertising on KSRTC buses. The accused officer reportedly wanted Rs 1 lakh from him, according to the Vigilance officers.

    The contractor has previously given Rs 40,000. The accused had insisted on giving the remaining sum to a prestigious club in the city of Vazhuthacaud. The accused was, however, apprehended at the club after the contractor—who is also the complainant—tipped off the Vigilance.

    The officials also found an additional sum of Rs 60,000 that was hidden in his Innova car parked outside his house in Kumarapuram. The accused admitted that the money was received as a bribe. Udayakumar has been remanded till July 27.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
