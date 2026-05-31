Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral DK Tripathi. A specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he has commanded key vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who superannuated after 41 years of distinguished service.

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A Decorated Naval Career

According to the Defence Ministry, Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has held a wide range of operational, staff and training appointments during a career spanning nearly four decades.

Admiral Swaminathan's sea commands include the guided missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, guided missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. He was subsequently appointed Flag Officer Sea Training and later commanded the Western Fleet, known as the Sword Arm of the Indian Navy. He also served as Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group, and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India. After being promoted to Vice Admiral, he held the appointments of Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command; Controller Personnel Services; Chief of Personnel; and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters. Prior to assuming charge as Chief of the Naval Staff, he was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Academic Credentials and Accolades

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, Admiral Swaminathan has extensive academic credentials. He holds a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, an MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, an MA in Defence Studies from King's College London, an MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University, and a PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.

Admiral Swaminathan is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished service. (ANI)