Kranti Teerth in Mandvi, Gujarat, is a memorial dedicated to revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma. It recreates London's India House and houses his ashes, brought back from Switzerland by PM Modi when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Kranti Teerth in Mandvi, Kutch, is preserving an important chapter of India's freedom struggle and the legacy of revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma. The memorial recreates London's historic India House, which was established by Varma and became an important centre for India's revolutionary movement abroad.

Honouring a Revolutionary's Legacy

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) has been maintaining Kranti Teerth since 2010, helping preserve the legacy of Varma, who was born in Mandvi. The memorial also houses the ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma and his wife Bhanumati. Their ashes were brought back from Switzerland after 55 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and were enshrined at Kranti Teerth with full state honours.

Exploring the Memorial

The memorial has been designed to help visitors understand Varma's contribution to India's freedom struggle. It includes the Viranjali Gallery, a recreation of India House and a Photo Gallery. To make the experience more accessible, visitors can check timings and book tickets online in advance. Guides are also available at the memorial to explain its history and significance.

Inspiring Future Generations

For students and younger visitors, Kranti Teerth serves as a space to learn about the sacrifices and struggles of India's revolutionaries. Visitors and residents of Mandvi say the memorial is a matter of pride for the region and provides an opportunity for the younger generation to connect with the country's freedom struggle.

By combining history, heritage and learning, Kranti Teerth keeps alive the memory of Shyamji Krishna Varma and the revolutionary movement, while inspiring future generations to learn about the values of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. (ANI)