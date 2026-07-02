A woman was killed and her husband critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Karnataka's Koppal. The incident occurred near an under-construction flyover at Munirabad as the couple was going to shop for their children.

A woman was killed, and her husband sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle on the National Highway near Munirabad in Karnataka's Koppal on Thursday.

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The deceased has been identified as Nirmalamma, while her husband, Kotraiah, is said to be in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Koppal.

According to details, the couple, residents of Hitnal, were on their way to Hosapete to purchase clothes for their children when the accident took place.

Incident at Under-Construction Flyover

The incident occurred near the Hosalingapura flyover crossing on the National Highway at Munirabad in Koppal taluk. Locals said the flyover is still under construction and has reportedly been opened for partial use, raising concerns over safety at the stretch.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the officials, the truck hit the motorcycle at the flyover crossing, causing the riders to fall on the road with severe impact injuries. The jurisdictional police under Munirabad Police Station have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and whether any negligence was involved. (ANI)