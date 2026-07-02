Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is stable and recovering at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after being admitted for breathing difficulties and a UTI, with his health being monitored by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahant's Health Condition Stable

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital here after being admitted with breathing difficulties and a urinary tract infection (UTI), hospital authorities said on Thursday. The veteran seer was admitted to the facility on Monday, where a specialised medical team is supervising his recovery.

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Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Director of Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, confirmed that the chief seer is responding well to the medical procedures and is on the path to recovery. "Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj was brought to the hospital with complaints of breathing trouble and a urine infection. A dedicated critical care team under the leadership of Dr Dilip Dubey is closely monitoring his health parameters. His condition is stable, and he is showing continuous improvement. We expect him to be fully recovered and return to Ayodhya within the next two to three days," Dr Kapoor stated.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the health status of the Trust Chief, with senior officials taking daily updates from the hospital management regarding his medical progress.

Trust Faces Embezzlement Allegations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up to oversee the construction of the Ram temple. The Trust is facing serious allegations of embezzlement of donations in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra.

SIT Probe Extended

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case was granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.

The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person will be spared.

The SIT will continue its investigation with the aim of taking the case to its logical conclusion through a fair and comprehensive probe. (ANI)