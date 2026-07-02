A Delhi court has reserved its judgment in the sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The verdict, stemming from allegations by women wrestlers, is scheduled to be pronounced on August 3 by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday reserved its judgment in the sexual harassment case against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar. The court has fixed August 3 as the date for the pronouncement of judgment in the matter linked to allegations raised by women wrestlers.

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Court Proceedings and Arguments

The proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom. After the completion of the final arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks.

Case Background and Charges

During the final argument, senior advocate Rebecca John advanced arguments on behalf of the complainants, while the defence team led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed their submissions on June 30. The case is linked to an FIR registered by Delhi Police following a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh's tenure as WFI chief were raised.

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation into the allegations. The charge sheet invoked provisions under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code. The court had earlier recorded the statement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member on May 12 along with the deposition of the investigating officer during the course of trial proceedings.

The accused have been facing trial in connection with allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India. With the matter now reserved for judgment, all eyes are on the Rouse Avenue Court, which will pronounce its verdict on August 3. (ANI)