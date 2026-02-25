A woman Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kolkata filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR against BJP supporters allegedly led by Suvendu Adhikari. She alleged assault, molestation, and intimidation during a peaceful protest by BLOs in the city.

Details from the Complaint Letter

According to the complaint letter, the incident occurred on February 24 at around 5:30 pm when BLO teachers were conducting a protest in front of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. In her letter, the woman BLO stated, "Today, on 24th February, 2026, around 5.30 pm in the afternoon, we were conducting a peaceful and democratic protest in front of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, demanding justice in connection with the unfortunate deaths of BLOs during humongous and unscientifically designed SIR works as imposed by the ECI. The protest was entirely lawful, peaceful, and within our constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India."

She further alleged that upon the arrival of Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the situation turned volatile. "However, upon the sudden arrival of Shuvendu Adhikari, Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, an alarming and volatile situation was deliberately precipitated. Immediately thereafter, a group of outsider miscreants carrying flags of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed into our demonstration site in a coordinated and aggressive manner," the letter stated.

Allegations of Assault and Intimidation

The complainant alleged that the group attacked BLO teachers and members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee. "They assaulted several members with sticks and flagpoles, causing physical injuries; used filthy, obscene, and degrading language; outraged the modesty of female teachers by verbal sexual harassment, molestation, abusive gestures, and physical intimidation; threw water bottles and used BJP flags as weapons to beat male teachers who tried to protect their female colleagues; and criminally intimidated us with threats, creating panic and terror among peaceful protesters," the letter added. (ANI)