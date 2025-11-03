Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A new low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, moving towards Bangladesh and Myanmar. Due to its effect, while the temperature may drop by up to 3 degrees in the next few days

A low-pressure system has formed again in the Bay of Bengal. An influx of moisture will be seen again on the coast in the middle of the week. The weather will improve from Monday. The amount of rainfall will decrease. Most districts may experience partly cloudy skies and light rain with thunderstorms. The sky will be clear on Monday and Tuesday.

When will winter arrive in Bengal

The cyclonic circulation created by Cyclone Mantha was located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh. It has now moved further towards Bangladesh and is positioned over North Bangladesh. As a result, the cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and South Myanmar coast has turned into a low-pressure area, which will move towards the Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coast in 48 hours. A wintery (Winter) feel is spreading across Bengal. The temperature is decreasing. The meteorological department reports that the temperature will drop by 3 degrees Celsius within the next two to three days. However, even with the drop in temperature, the feeling of winter will not arrive just yet.

Possibility of thunderstorms and rain again

According to the meteorological department's report, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in all parts of North Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. However, from Monday to Thursday, the sky will be clear in all districts of North Bengal. The weather is likely to be dry, and the amount of moisture in the air will decrease significantly. The chance of rain is almost nil. However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain again in the coastal districts on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, thunderstorms and rain may mainly occur in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. Additionally, there is a possibility of rain in North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts on Thursday.