Finally, some relief! As the impact of Cyclone Akvan fades, Bengal's weather is gradually changing. Over the past few days, rain in Kolkata and several South Bengal districts disrupted normal life. The sky was cloudy. Temperatures dropped due to light to heavy rain in various places. But now, that situation is about to change. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that as the rain subsides, night temperatures may drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in one go over the next few days. This increases the chances of a stronger winter feel in the state.