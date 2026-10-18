West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari held a high-level meeting after a stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal claimed 19 lives. The government announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims' families, and police have arrested seven people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials at Bhawani Bhawan following the stampede a day earlier at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police and representatives from various departments are attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Adhikari visited the injured undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal Governor RN Ravi also met the injured and enquired about their well-being and treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. He prayed for their speedy and complete recovery.

Investigation and Compensation Announced

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people in connection with the stampede. The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also begun to establish accountability for the incident.

Security Measures Imposed in Kolkata

Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of Kolkata for three days, from October 18 to 20. According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions apply to the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any acts likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity in the specified area. The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

The stampede occurred amid heavy crowds at the Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.