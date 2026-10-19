19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Following the tragedy, the Fire Department has placed five other pandals under scrutiny. The state government has announced compensation and an STF probe.

Pandals Under Scrutiny After Stampede

The Kolkata Fire Department has placed five Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata under special scrutiny following a fatal stampede in the Chorbagan area, the department announced on Monday. The department has issued written instructions to the Puja committees of Chetla, Tridhara, Deshapriya Park and Tollygunge Cultural, directing them to pay special attention to entry and exit routes at their respective pandals. The committees have also been instructed to implement additional fire safety measures to ensure safety at the venues. (ANI)

19 Killed in Chorbagan Pandal Stampede

Meanwhile, on Saturday (October 17), 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, with the injured admitted to Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident. The Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation. A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678. (ANI)

Government Announces Compensation and Probe

“Tragic stampede at North Kolkata’s Chorbagan Puja pandal leaves 19 dead and 25 injured. The Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and CP is closely monitoring the situation. The State Govt has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh & a job for victims' families. An STF probe will be conducted to fix accountability. Helpline: 1800 345 5678,” the official account of the Chief Minister's Office shared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured individuals will also be given Rs 50,000. (ANI)