12 of 14 patients are stable after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata claimed 19 lives. Most are expected to be discharged soon. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Twelve of the 14 patients admitted to Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake following the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata are stable, with most expected to be discharged on Monday, Dr Narayan Banerjee said on Sunday.

Providing an update on the patients' condition, Dr Banerjee told ANI that five were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the remaining patients were being treated in the ward. He added that two patients continued to require closer monitoring. “Amit Shah ji came; it's a very good thing because the government has done whatever is possible. Except for two patients, all the others are stable. Of the 14 patients admitted, five are in the ICU, and the rest are in the ward. I think most of them will be discharged tomorrow, and a few who require surgery will remain here. Except for one patient who has a fractured pelvis and urethra, the others do not have very serious injuries or internal injuries so far. A young child, aged 13, was also admitted. She is fine,” Dr Banerjee said.

Dignitaries Visit as Toll Rises to 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital on Sunday, following the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives. Shah had earlier expressed condolences to the families of those killed, describing the stampede as “extremely distressing”. He also said he had spoken to Adhikari to take stock of the situation.

Police Action and Investigation

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata amid a large gathering of devotees. The incident claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. Following the incident, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in parts of the city from October 18 to October 20 to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents. The order was issued amid concerns over possible demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity pandal, which claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. Police have registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. The investigation is under way.