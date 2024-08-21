Kolkata rape-murder horror: Police suspends three officers over vandalism at RG Kar hospital

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kolkata Police on Wednesday suspended three officers, including two assistant police commissioners, in connection with the vandalism that occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    The Kolkata Police on Wednesday suspended three officers, including two assistant police commissioners, in connection with the vandalism that occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. The incident involved a group of people who damaged several parts of the medical facility during the early hours of August 15.

    The vandalism targeted the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store of the state-run hospital. This unrest was reportedly linked to midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at the facility.

    An official confirmed the suspension of the officers, stating, "Three officers have been suspended: two assistant police commissioners and one inspector." The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

    The violence erupted in the wake of the discovery of the body of a trainee doctor, who was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.

    Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into both the vandalism and the circumstances surrounding the death of the doctor.

