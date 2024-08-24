Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday lodged an FIR against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday lodged an FIR against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution. This action follows an order from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which directed the CBI to initiate a corruption investigation against Ghosh.

The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch filed the FIR after receiving crucial documents handed over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the CBI office in Nizam Palace earlier today. The FIR has been officially submitted to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, according to a TOI report quoting CBI sources.

The high court's order came in response to a petition filed by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial misconduct during Ghosh's tenure.

The development comes as lie detection tests began for the main accused, Sanjay Roy, and six others connected to the case. Roy’s polygraph test is being conducted at the prison where he is currently held, while the remaining six, including ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident, and a civic volunteer, are undergoing tests at the CBI’s office in Kolkata.

Ghosh has been reporting to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake for the past nine days and was taken in for the polygraph test on Saturday morning. Two of the individuals being tested are first-year postgraduate trainees whose fingerprints were allegedly found inside the seminar hall where the victim’s body was discovered.

A specialized team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to carry out these lie detection tests.

Earlier this week, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by local police to cover up the crime, with alterations made to the crime scene before the CBI took over the investigation. The trainee doctor’s body, which bore severe injury marks, was found in a seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on the morning of August 9. Sanjay Roy was arrested the following day.

The investigation was transferred to the CBI on August 13, following an order from the Calcutta High Court, and the federal agency began its probe on August 14. The case continues to develop as the CBI intensifies its investigation into the tragic incident.

