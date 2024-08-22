Kolkata rape-murder: Clashes erupt between police and BJP protesters, Suvendu Adhikari detained

Suvendu Adhikari voiced the BJP's demands for justice for the victim and the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The BJP is fighting for justice, and the Chief Minister should resign immediately," Adhikari said.

A clash erupted between Kolkata police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday (August 22) during a protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that took place on August 9. The protest, led by several BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul, escalated as police detained the protesters.

Suvendu Adhikari voiced the BJP's demands for justice for the victim and the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The BJP is fighting for justice, and the Chief Minister should resign immediately," Adhikari said.

Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized the state government's handling of the case, expressing the sentiment that both Bengal and the nation are outraged by the incident. "The country is ashamed of the way the Chief Minister is trying to protect the accused," Ghosh said, adding that the administration needs a complete overhaul, including the removal of Mamata Banerjee from power.

Roopa Ganguly, another BJP leader who joined the protest, expressed concerns over the destruction of evidence but remained hopeful that the perpetrator would be caught. "The people of West Bengal have little hope, but we trust that justice will prevail," Ganguly said.

Earlier, BJP leaders CR Kesavan and Shehzad Poonawalla also called for Mamata Banerjee's resignation, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of shielding the accused.

'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the case, raised serious questions on Wednesday about the delay in filing the FIR and the actions of the college principal. Stressing that both justice and medical care cannot be halted, the court urged the Centre and state governments to urgently implement measures to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

Latest Videos