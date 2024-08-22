Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown

    According to an official statement from the Delhi Police, the terror module was reportedly led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The group was allegedly working towards declaring a 'khilafat' and planning serious terrorist activities within India.

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

    In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Delhi Police on Thursday (August 22) announced that they have dismantled an Al Qaeda terror module, detaining over 14 individuals from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation, which stemmed from critical intelligence inputs, was carried out in collaboration with state police forces.

    According to an official statement from the Delhi Police, the terror module was reportedly led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The group was allegedly working towards declaring a 'khilafat' and planning serious terrorist activities within India. The detained individuals had reportedly undergone training in various locations, including weapon handling.

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    The police statement detailed that six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while undergoing weapons training. Another eight were detained from different locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

    The suspects are currently being interrogated, with authorities anticipating further detentions. Ongoing raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents related to the terror module.

    Chhatarpur stone-pelting case: Authorities bulldoze mansion of Haji Shahzad, video surfaces (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details AJR

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    Supreme Court upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal vkp

    SC upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: RDA, AIIMS call off 11-day strike after SC's assurance snt

    Kolkata horror: Resident doctors of AIIMS, RML Hospital & more call off 11-day strike after SC assurances

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report dmn

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert august 22 2024 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert

    Recent Stories

    Remarkable discovery! 2,492-carat diamond, world's 2nd largest, found in Botswana mine (WATCH) snt

    Remarkable discovery! 2,492-carat diamond, world's 2nd largest, found in Botswana mine (WATCH)

    Fahadh Faasil perform as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show dmn

    Fahadh Faasil performs as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show

    cricket India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates scr

    India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates

    Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say RKK

    Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say

    Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details AJR

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon