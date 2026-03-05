Babul Supriyo expressed extreme happiness on being nominated by the Trinamool Congress for the Rajya Sabha. The former Union Minister thanked Mamata Banerjee for the new platform and responsibility, vowing to do his best for the state.

'A New Platform with New Responsibilities': Babul Supriyo

West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday expressed happiness after being nominated as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha, saying it is a new platform with new responsibilities. Speaking to reporters, Supriyo thanked Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress for allowing him to represent the state in the Upper House. "I am extremely happy. It's a new platform with new responsibilities. I am extremely grateful to our CM and the party for accepting me with so much love and giving me this responsibility to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha. I will do my very best for the people who have given me this opportunity," Supriyo said.

TMC's Rajya Sabha Candidate List

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress had announced Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick as its candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls. Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister who later joined the Trinamool Congress, currently serves as Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal. Rajeev Kumar is a former Director General of Police of West Bengal. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is known for her legal work in constitutional matters, while Koel Mallick is a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry.

Election Schedule and Details

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)