'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 22) stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving international disputes, with a pointed reference to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel in West Asia. His remarks came during a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, just hours before the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Ukraine, where he is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are deeply concerning, but the solution does not lie on the battlefield. We firmly support dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve such issues," PM Modi said. This was his second call for diplomatic resolution during his visit to Poland, reflecting India's consistent stance against military conflict.

Earlier, while addressing the Indian community in Poland, PM Modi reiterated India's position, saying, "India is an advocate of lasting peace in this region. Our message is clear—this is not an era of war. Instead, it is a time to unite against challenges that threaten humanity. Therefore, India stands by diplomacy and dialogue."

The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Ukraine follows a high-profile trip to Moscow nearly six weeks ago, which drew criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies. During his time in Kyiv, PM Modi plans to discuss peaceful solutions to the conflict with President Zelenskyy.

In his joint statement with Donald Tusk, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Poland for its assistance in evacuating Indian students stranded in Ukraine during the onset of the war in February 2022.

