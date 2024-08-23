BREAKING| Kolkata rape case: Sealdah court remands accused Sanjay Roy to 14 days judicial custody

In Kolkata, accused Sanjay Roy was remanded to 14 days judicial custody in the rape and murder of a junior doctor, triggering nationwide protests by healthcare workers. The Calcutta High Court directed the SIT to transfer case details to the CBI, intensifying the investigation.

In a significant development in the tragic case of a Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, the Sealdah court on Friday remanded the accused, Sanjay Roy, to 14 days of judicial custody. The case has attracted national attention, prompting a series of events affecting healthcare services across India.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hand over the case diary, CCTV footage, and other critical details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 10 AM on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on August 9, saw the body of a junior doctor found in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The distressing discovery led to widespread outrage and protests among healthcare professionals.

In response to the incident, hundreds of resident doctors across the country went on strike, halting non-emergency services including OPD and diagnostics. The strike, which began on August 12, was a major disruption, causing significant hardships for patients and delays in treatment.

Following an appeal by the Supreme Court, which emphasized the critical nature of healthcare services and the need for their continuous operation, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided to end the strike. The Supreme Court assured that no coercive action would be taken against the protesting doctors and emphasized that strikes by judges and doctors, who deal with life and liberty, are not permissible.

While healthcare services have resumed in many parts of the country, the situation remains tense in West Bengal, the epicenter of the protests. Resident doctors in the state have vowed to continue their casework until their demands are addressed.

