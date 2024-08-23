Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING| Kolkata rape case: Sealdah court remands accused Sanjay Roy to 14 days judicial custody

    In Kolkata, accused Sanjay Roy was remanded to 14 days judicial custody in the rape and murder of a junior doctor, triggering nationwide protests by healthcare workers. The Calcutta High Court directed the SIT to transfer case details to the CBI, intensifying the investigation.

    Kolkata rape case: Sealdah court remands accused Sanjay Roy to 14 days judicial custody vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    In a significant development in the tragic case of a Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, the Sealdah court on Friday remanded the accused, Sanjay Roy, to 14 days of judicial custody. The case has attracted national attention, prompting a series of events affecting healthcare services across India.

    Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hand over the case diary, CCTV footage, and other critical details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 10 AM on Saturday. 

    The incident, which took place on August 9, saw the body of a junior doctor found in a seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The distressing discovery led to widespread outrage and protests among healthcare professionals.

    In response to the incident, hundreds of resident doctors across the country went on strike, halting non-emergency services including OPD and diagnostics. The strike, which began on August 12, was a major disruption, causing significant hardships for patients and delays in treatment.

    Following an appeal by the Supreme Court, which emphasized the critical nature of healthcare services and the need for their continuous operation, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) decided to end the strike. The Supreme Court assured that no coercive action would be taken against the protesting doctors and emphasized that strikes by judges and doctors, who deal with life and liberty, are not permissible.

    While healthcare services have resumed in many parts of the country, the situation remains tense in West Bengal, the epicenter of the protests. Resident doctors in the state have vowed to continue their casework until their demands are addressed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH) shk

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

    'We welcome Hema Committee Report', says AMMA general secretary Siddique anr

    We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

    Teen gang-raped on her way home from tuition in Assam's Nagaon, CM assures 'monsters' won't be spared anr

    Teen gang-raped on her way home from tuition in Assam's Nagaon, CM assures 'monsters' won't be spared

    Tripura floods: CM Manik Saha conducts aerial survey of affected areas, Centre releases Rs 40 cr relief WATCH snt

    Tripura floods: CM Manik Saha conducts aerial survey of affected areas, Centre releases Rs 40 cr relief| WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH) shk

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore? RKK

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore?

    Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna temples you MUST visit in India ATG

    Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna temples you MUST visit in India

    'We welcome Hema Committee Report', says AMMA general secretary Siddique anr

    We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon