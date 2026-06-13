Kolkata Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a fire that broke out at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court on June 10. The SIT will ascertain the cause of the blaze.

SIT Formed to Investigate Fire

Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire incident at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court earlier this week, officials said on Friday (June 12).

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According to Kolkata Police, the SIT has been formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the blaze and ascertain its cause. Further details regarding the composition of the team and the scope of the investigation are awaited.

Eyewitness Describes Blaze and Panic

The fire had erupted at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court in Kolkata on June 10, prompting an immediate emergency response. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

An eyewitness stated that a fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to offices on the third floor. They noted that the smoke caused panic among the staff, but fire services were able to bring the situation under control before it worsened. Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Shahnawaz said, "The fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to the third floor, affecting several department offices inside. Staff working inside were in panic as smoke filled the building. Fire services managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further." (ANI)