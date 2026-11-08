An Indian husband's split-second reflexes averted a potentially fatal highway collision when a stray buffalo crossed their path. While his quick thinking saved his family, the viral dashcam video sparked debate over the passengers' lack of seat belts and road safety practices.

In what was a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, an Indian husband’s lightning instincts averted a potentially catastrophic accident on a national high-speed highway on Wednesday, November 4.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the family, including a husband, wife, and a child, were seen travelling in a car when suddenly a buffalo strayed directly into their path from the median strip. Reacting in a fraction of a second, the husband slammed on the brakes while executing a sharp, controlled steer to swerve around the animal, successfully avoiding any potential accident.

At the same time, the man’s presence of mind also saved his wife and child’s lives by bringing the car under control and steering clear of the animal, narrowly averting a potentially fatal collision.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

The national highway across the country has often witnessed cases of stray cattle jumping over median dividers or crossing lanes unexpectedly, posing serious safety threats to high-speed traffic.

In a viral video, the man was driving smoothly behind the truck and maintained a safe distance before overtaking the vehicle to cut into the fast lane, where the buffalo suddenly bolted across the median strip without warning. His presence of mind prompted him to brake suddenly while stretching his hand across to protect his wife and daughter, who were in the passenger seat.

However, the panicked wife was not wearing the seat belt at the time, making the husband's quick reaction even more crucial in preventing her from being thrown forward during the sudden braking.

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The husband remained calm as he brought the vehicle to a complete, controlled stop on the shoulder of the highway, ensuring all three family members were safe and unharmed. The child was standing when his wife pulled her back and adjusted her seat, visibly shaken by the sudden jerk of the hard braking.

The entire incident was captured on the dashcam, which was placed inside the car while recording the family's journey on the highway. The dashcam also captured a buffalo crossing the road right in front of the car, highlighting just how close they came to a high-impact crash.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Family's Road Safety

The viral video of an Indian husband protecting his wife and child from a potentially fatal highway accident sparked widespread debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over his quick reflexes and the family's road safety practices.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the woman for not wearing a seat belt and allowing the child to sit or stand in the front passenger area, questioning the family's disregard for basic road safety measures despite travelling on a high-speed highway.

While others acknowledged the husband's quick reflexes, stating that his split-second reaction and instinctive attempt to shield his wife and child prevented a potentially serious accident, several users argued that the family's lack of basic safety precautions overshadowed the driver's presence of mind.

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Meanwhile, it is uncertain where the incident took place or whether local highway authorities have launched an investigation into the stray cattle hazard on that stretch.

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