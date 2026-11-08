PM Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, marking the first festival since the region became Naxal-free. BJP leader Yaser Jilani hailed Modi's leadership for bringing peace and progress to the previously troubled region.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yaser Jilani on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and determination during his visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh, saying the region, once considered an unlikely place for Diwali celebrations, was now witnessing peace and progress. Reacting to the Prime Minister's Bastar speech, Jilani said Modi's leadership and commitment to building a Naxal-free India were reflected in the changing situation in the region.

"Modi ji's strong leadership and determination were clearly visible in Bastar. A place where no one imagined celebrating Diwali is now witnessing peace and progress," Jilani said. He further said that since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi had consistently worked towards eliminating Naxalism from the country, adding that his leadership had demonstrated how a vision could be translated into reality. "Since becoming Prime Minister, he has worked towards a Naxal-free India, proving that strong leadership can turn vision into reality," he added.

Chhattisgarh Government Appreciates PM's Dedication

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Diwali with security personnel in the Naxal-affected Bastar region, describing the decision as a matter of pride and good fortune for the entire state. Choudhary said the Prime Minister's life has been dedicated to serving the country and society and that he has consistently prioritised national interests over personal celebrations.

He noted that whether it is Holi, Diwali or his birthday, Modi has always placed the nation first. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life has been dedicated to the service of the country and society. Whether it is Holi, Diwali or his birthday, he prioritises national interests on every occasion," Choudhary said.

A Historic Milestone: Diwali in a Naxal-Free Nation

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, describing the occasion as special as it marks the first festival of lights since the country became free from Naxalism.

Addressing the security personnel, the Prime Minister said Diwali 2026 was particularly significant as every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and crores of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency. "This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," PM Modi said. (ANI)

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