Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 52 development projects worth Rs 82 crore in Gorakhpur this Diwali, emphasizing his government's dedication to supporting the marginalized Vantangiya community and poor sections of society.

Yogi Adityanath Launches Development Projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said expecting those who had thought only about their own families to work for the poor, Dalits and disadvantaged sections was a “pipe dream”, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth over Rs 82 crore in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that such expectations would have been a pipe dream in 2017. “Expecting those who have thought only of their own families to think about the poor, Dalits and the disadvantaged is, in itself, a pipe dream. That would have been the case in 2017,” he wrote. https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2119382063900234021?a=fROkbkrrAyHyVQ3ZxyY&s=20

Focus on Welfare and Vantangiya Community Upliftment

He highlighted efforts to uplift the long-neglected Van Tangia (or Vantangiya) community and bring prosperity to their lives. “With a resolve to uplift the long-neglected Van Tangia community and bring prosperity into their lives, today, on the auspicious occasion of the sacred festival of Diwali, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth over ₹82 crore in Gorakhpur,” he said. He also informed that kits were distributed among beneficiaries of various government schemes during the programme. “Kits were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes,” he added.

Extending Diwali greetings, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the beneficiaries and members of the Van Tangia community. “Heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to all the beneficiaries and to the sisters and brothers of the Van Tangia community.” Yogi said. Earlier in the day, Yogi visited settlements inhabited by the Nishad and Dalit communities in Gorakhpur, interacted with sanitation workers and distributed Diwali gifts. He also celebrated the Diwali festival with saints.

Addressing Historical Neglect

Speaking to reporters during his visit to a Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the living conditions of residents had improved significantly, with access to essential facilities and government welfare schemes. "I am currently in a Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur. Until five years ago, the condition of the people living here was truly pathetic; they were deprived of even the most basic amenities. Today, however, they have access to all essential facilities. For 70 years, they were denied basic necessities—such as roads, electricity, water, schools, and healthcare—and were kept away from the benefits of government welfare schemes. They were not even included in the electoral rolls. Today, they are registered voters, possess all necessary amenities, and are fully benefiting from various government welfare programs," he said. (ANI)

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