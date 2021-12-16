Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

Following his switchover from the NCP, Asianet Newsable reached out to former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao to understand his reason for joining hands with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Goa scheduled for next year, former state chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party's lone MLA Churchill Alemao from Benaulim quit the party and merged with TMC. The decision came as a shot in the arm for Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to gain a foothold in the election-bound state.

You were the lone MLA from NCP, and now you have merged with the TMC. What made you take this step?

I was waiting for the (NCP) alliance with the Congress for a year. They made us wait and cheated us. Many of our leaders had resigned (hoping for fortune in Congress). I am a people's leader and not a party leader. Our leaders, including Sharad Pawar, proposed ten seats (for NCP), but nothing happened, and they (Congress) were not interested. I held press meets and was often told that I would have to make my own decision. Nobody cared.

Today in India, only 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) fits the Prime Minister's post and can fight the BJP. She is very straightforward. People have seen what she has done in her state. She has brought many pro-people schemes and will do the same here also. She is good, and her party (TMC) is okay for us (Goans).

What was the view of your assembly segment when you joined TMC?

I had a meeting with my supporters on December 13, and nobody in the past has held such a big meeting so far in Goa. People are pleased with the decision, which is why they came. More than 8,000 people had gathered.

Did you have any deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar before merging with the TMC?

(Pauses) I told the local leaders many times (about the decision to quit). It is better for me as I work for the people and not my house. I am not like that. I am the peoples' man.

NCP leaders term you an opportunist who often changes parties before the election. What do you say?

I have no grudges against my leaders, but they also must think about why I have done this. I was fed up and waited for a year (for an alliance between Congress and NCP). I told the Goa unit president about my decision and held a press meet. They did not care, and that is the reason I resigned. I am not against Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel. I want to do something for Goa and give good governance. I think Mamata Banerjee will do that.

Is TMC a suitable choice for Goa than NCP?

See, the problem is, the NCP has done a lot of good in Maharashtra. But in Goa, I was alone. I have done good in my constituency, and people in Goa know me well and trust me.

Will the TMC make any impact in assembly elections in 2022

Yes, and I have confidence in my people.

Don't you think TMC and its alliance partners Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party may further split votes and give a chance to BJP?

My friend, there are two or three good leaders in India. The Congress party once had leaders like Sharad Pawar. After differences with leadership in the party, he (Pawar) came out. Mamata Banarjee was a good leader in Congress. They (INC) did not accept her skills, so she came out and became a force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is powerful. Aam Aadmi Party and others are also fighting in Goa. There is no unity among the other parties here. I suggested an alliance with the TMC, but Congress is not listening. What can I do?