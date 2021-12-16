  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    Following his switchover from the NCP, Asianet Newsable reached out to former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao to understand his reason for joining hands with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with NCP Churchill Alemao who joined TMC
    Author
    yacoob md
    Panaji, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the assembly elections in Goa scheduled for next year, former state chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party's lone MLA Churchill Alemao from Benaulim quit the party and merged with TMC. The decision came as a shot in the arm for Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to gain a foothold in the election-bound state. 

    Following his switchover from the NCP, Asianet Newsable reached out to Alemao to understand his reason for joining hands with Mamata and his efforts to weave an alliance with the Congress and others to take on BJP. Read on

    You were the lone MLA from NCP, and now you have merged with the TMC. What made you take this step?

    I was waiting for the (NCP) alliance with the Congress for a year. They made us wait and cheated us. Many of our leaders had resigned (hoping for fortune in Congress). I am a people's leader and not a party leader. Our leaders, including Sharad Pawar, proposed ten seats (for NCP), but nothing happened, and they (Congress) were not interested. I held press meets and was often told that I would have to make my own decision. Nobody cared. 

    Today in India, only 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) fits the Prime Minister's post and can fight the BJP. She is very straightforward. People have seen what she has done in her state. She has brought many pro-people schemes and will do the same here also. She is good, and her party (TMC) is okay for us (Goans).

    What was the view of your assembly segment when you joined TMC?

    I had a meeting with my supporters on December 13, and nobody in the past has held such a big meeting so far in Goa. People are pleased with the decision, which is why they came. More than 8,000 people had gathered.

    Did you have any deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar before merging with the TMC?

    (Pauses) I told the local leaders many times (about the decision to quit). It is better for me as I work for the people and not my house. I am not like that. I am the peoples' man.

    NCP leaders term you an opportunist who often changes parties before the election. What do you say?

    I have no grudges against my leaders, but they also must think about why I have done this. I was fed up and waited for a year (for an alliance between Congress and NCP). I told the Goa unit president about my decision and held a press meet. They did not care, and that is the reason I resigned. I am not against Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel. I want to do something for Goa and give good governance. I think Mamata Banerjee will do that.

    Is TMC a suitable choice for Goa than NCP?

    See, the problem is, the NCP has done a lot of good in Maharashtra. But in Goa, I was alone. I have done good in my constituency, and people in Goa know me well and trust me.

    Will the TMC make any impact in assembly elections in 2022

    Yes, and I have confidence in my people.

    Don't you think TMC and its alliance partners Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party may further split votes and give a chance to BJP?

    My friend, there are two or three good leaders in India. The Congress party once had leaders like Sharad Pawar. After differences with leadership in the party, he (Pawar) came out. Mamata Banarjee was a good leader in Congress. They (INC) did not accept her skills, so she came out and became a force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is powerful. Aam Aadmi Party and others are also fighting in Goa. There is no unity among the other parties here. I suggested an alliance with the TMC, but Congress is not listening. What can I do?

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas-dnm

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

    Sheena Bora alive, living in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea shoots letter to CBI-dnm

    Sheena Bora alive, living in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea shoots letter to CBI

    Vijay Diwas 2021 5 Lesser-known stories from India glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 lesser-known stories from India's glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today-dnm

    Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today

    Exclusive interview with veteran Congress leader AV Gopinath on TMC in Kerala

    Exclusive: 'Congress in Kerala is a big zero; TMC has 80 per cent chance to grow here'

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Team India departs via Mumbai (Check pictures)-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Team India leaves for SA via Mumbai (Check pictures)

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas-dnm

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

    Minimum age for marriage of girls to go up from 18 to 21 Cabinet passes Bill gcw

    Minimum age for marriage of girls to go up from 18 to 21; Cabinet passes Bill

    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon

    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon

    Spider Man No Way Home Netizens review Tom Holland Zendaya movie find it worthy of the long wait drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens review Tom Holland, Zendaya movie; find it worthy of the long wait

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon