Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: WB Medical Council cancels RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's registration

    The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday officially cancelled the medical registration of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    Kolkata horror: West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday officially cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, according to an official statement. Ghosh, who is currently in CBI custody over his involvement in the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the WBMC's list of Registered Medical Practitioners as of September 19. His medical license was cancelled under several provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

    Dr. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 for alleged financial mismanagement during his tenure at RG Kar Hospital. The WBMC, which had issued a notice on September 7 demanding an explanation for why his medical registration should not be revoked, did not receive a response from Ghosh, leading to the council's decision.

    Adding pressure to the situation, the Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to the WBMC on Tuesday, urging it to take immediate action against Ghosh. The letter, signed by IMA Bengal President Dilip Kumar and former national president Santanu Sen, questioned why his medical registration had not yet been cancelled despite his arrest and the severity of the charges.

    The IMA letter, addressed to WBMC president and TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, also urged him to "set aside any personal relationship" with Dr. Ghosh and take swift action. This move came as Ghosh remained in CBI custody, linked not only to financial irregularities but also to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August, which sparked widespread outrage and nationwide protests.

    Meanwhile, newly-appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited RG Kar Medical College on Thursday, where the tragic incident occurred. His visit followed a reshuffling of police officers involved in the case, including the arrest of Tala Police Station's former officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, for allegedly tampering with evidence during the initial investigation. Commissioner Verma's visit signals a tightening of security and law enforcement measures at the hospital, which remains at the center of protests by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers anr

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: HMK demands halt in series amid rising attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus (WATCH) AJR

    India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: HMK demands halt in series amid rising attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh Yogi govt to launch third phase of statewide disease control campaign WATCH vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to launch third phase of statewide disease control campaign (WATCH)

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained gcw

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained

    Virtual courtroom drama & more: Scammers pose as CBI officers, trap Mumbai railway official in Rs 9 lakh heist shk

    Fake CBI officers, fake judge & more: How Mumbai railway official lost Rs 9 lakh by dialing '0' from phone

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya, Abhishek to live separate from Bachchan family? Actor buys property close to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa RKK

    Aishwarya, Abhishek to live separate from Bachchan family? Actor buys property close to Jalsa

    Peanuts Vs Makhana Which is better for weight loss vkp

    Peanuts Vs Makhana: Which is better for weight loss?

    SHOCKING Actor Dhanush threw mic and walked out of interview over personal questions vkp

    SHOCKING! Actor Dhanush once threw mic and walked out of interview over personal questions

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers anr

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    Do you skip breakfast? Discover the health risks you could face NTI

    Do you skip breakfast? Discover the health risks you could face

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon