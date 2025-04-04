user
Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2025: Key dates, timings, and rituals; Check here

Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. The nine-day celebration in 2025 starts on March 30 and concludes with Ram Navami on April 6. Here are the important details regarding puja timings, rituals, and significance

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Ram Navami 2025 Date and Significance

Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, will be observed on April 6, Sunday. It marks the culmination of Chaitra Navratri and also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year in some regions of India. Many devotees perform special prayers and rituals in temples and at home to seek divine blessings.

article_image2

Navratri 2025: Daily Puja Schedule and Colors

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is associated with a specific Goddess and color:

March 30 (Sunday) – Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Chandra Darshan (Orange)

March 31 (Monday) – Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja, Gauri Puja (White)

April 1 (Tuesday) – Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi (Red)

April 2 (Wednesday) – Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja (Royal Blue)

April 3 (Thursday) – Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja (Yellow)

April 4 (Friday) – Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja (Green)

April 5 (Saturday) – Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja (Grey)

April 6 (Sunday) – Rama Navami (Purple)

April 7 (Monday) – Navratri Parana (Peacock Green)


article_image3

Ashtami 2025: Date and Kanya Pujan Muhurat

The Ashtami Tithi starts on April 4 at 8:12 PM and ends on April 5 at 7:26 PM. Since Ashtami is considered highly auspicious for Kanya Pujan, devotees worship young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga’s power.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:35 AM – 5:21 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 4:58 AM – 6:07 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM – 12:49 PM

article_image4

Navami 2025: Date and Puja Muhurat

The Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 PM and ends on April 6 at 7:22 PM. Devotees celebrate Lord Rama’s birth with prayers and offerings, while many also perform Kanya Pujan on this day.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 AM – 5:20 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 AM – 6:05 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM – 12:49 PM

article_image5

Significance of Kanya Pujan: Ashtami or Navami?

Both Ashtami and Navami are considered sacred for Kanya Pujan, a ritual where nine young girls are honored as divine representations of Goddess Durga. While Ashtami is traditionally preferred in many regions, some devotees also choose Navami for this ritual.

Important Rituals and Observances

During Navratri, devotees follow strict rituals, including chanting mantras, preparing traditional offerings like halwa and chana, and avoiding non-vegetarian food, onion, and garlic. It is also recommended to refrain from cutting nails or shaving during the festival.

article_image6

Sharad Navratri 2025 Dates

Apart from Chaitra Navratri, Sharad Navratri is another important festival celebrated in autumn. In 2025, it will commence on September 22 and conclude on October 1, culminating with Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

This festival is widely observed across India, coinciding with Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and the beginning of Durga Puja preparations in West Bengal.

