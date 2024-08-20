Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to defame WB Govt, warns of Bangladesh-like fate (WATCH)

    Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday made a bold statement regarding the Kolkata rape-murder case, alleging that the incident is being used as part of a wider conspiracy to defame the West Bengal government.

    Kolkata horror: Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to defame WB Govt, warns of Bangladesh-like fate (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 9:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 9:41 PM IST

    Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday made a bold statement regarding the Kolkata rape-murder case, alleging that the incident is being used as part of a wider conspiracy to defame the West Bengal government. Tikait, who was addressing a gathering at Meerut's Urja Bhavan, suggested that the ongoing focus on the Kolkata incident is a deliberate attempt to topple the state government and impose President's rule.

    Tikait questioned the double standards in media coverage, asserting that similar incidents in BJP-ruled states like Manipur go unnoticed. "When such incidents happen in BJP-ruled states, no one asks any questions. Propaganda has been run for the last 10 days to defame the Bengal government," Tikait said.

    Also read: Kolkata rape-murder horror: SC orders removal of name, photos, videos of deceased doctor

    Referring to the political situation in Bangladesh, Tikait warned that a similar scenario could unfold in India if the current trajectory continues. "The government that ruled Bangladesh for 15 years sent opposition leaders to jail, and now they are all in prison. The same will happen here," he claimed.

    Tikait also reflected on the farmers' movement, admitting a strategic error during the Tractor Parade in Delhi. "We made a mistake by diverting to the Red Fort. If 25 lakh farmers had marched to Parliament, we would have achieved our goal that day itself," he said.

    Tikait's remarks has sparked a massive social media outrage with one netizen said, "Their intentions are clear. Hope the govt has better plans."

    Another user added, "A student gets arrested for posting about Mamata so why not Rakesh Tikait?"

    "They are correctly named Andolan Jeevi. They don't care about the nation. He is openly issuing threats of violence!!" remarked a third user.

    Earlier today, the Supreme Court, during its hearing regarding the alleged rape and murder of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF). This task force has been assigned the responsibility of formulating a protocol to ensure the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

    The SC expressed deep concern over systemic issues surrounding the safety of doctors, emphasizing the need for urgent reforms. The court also criticized the widespread publication of the victim's name in the media, ordering the immediate removal of her name, photos, and videos. The delay in lodging an FIR was also questioned, with the court rebuking the principal of RG Kar Medical College for initially dismissing the incident as a suicide.

    Further, the Supreme Court admonished the Kolkata Police, questioning how a mob of thousands managed to enter RG Kar Medical College. The court also scrutinized the West Bengal government's decision to appoint the college's principal to another institution while his conduct was under investigation.

    The court emphasized that the power of the West Bengal government should not be used against protesters, calling for a national catharsis. It stated that the country cannot afford to wait for more tragic incidents, such as rape or murder, to spur real change on the ground.

    Also read: Kolkata rape-murder horror: TMC's Mahua Moitra faces backlash over 'fake news' claims on victim's autopsy

    Appealing to protesting doctors nationwide, the Supreme Court urged them to trust the judicial process, requesting them to call off their strike and resume work. To ensure the safety and security of doctors, the court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to develop a comprehensive protocol.

    In a decisive move, the court directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, allowing doctors to return to work safely. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been instructed to file a status report by August 22 on its investigation into the Kolkata rape-and-murder case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating snt

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases AJR

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage AJR

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report dmn

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark when asked about Kolkata rape and murder case anr

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark on Kolkata rape-murder case

    Recent Stories

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating snt

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases AJR

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know dmn

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know

    cricket Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy scr

    Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy

    Mastering the World of Forex Brokers

    Mastering the World of Forex Brokers

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon