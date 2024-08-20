Kolkata horror: Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to defame WB Govt, warns of Bangladesh-like fate (WATCH)

Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday made a bold statement regarding the Kolkata rape-murder case, alleging that the incident is being used as part of a wider conspiracy to defame the West Bengal government.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday made a bold statement regarding the Kolkata rape-murder case, alleging that the incident is being used as part of a wider conspiracy to defame the West Bengal government. Tikait, who was addressing a gathering at Meerut's Urja Bhavan, suggested that the ongoing focus on the Kolkata incident is a deliberate attempt to topple the state government and impose President's rule.

Tikait questioned the double standards in media coverage, asserting that similar incidents in BJP-ruled states like Manipur go unnoticed. "When such incidents happen in BJP-ruled states, no one asks any questions. Propaganda has been run for the last 10 days to defame the Bengal government," Tikait said.

Referring to the political situation in Bangladesh, Tikait warned that a similar scenario could unfold in India if the current trajectory continues. "The government that ruled Bangladesh for 15 years sent opposition leaders to jail, and now they are all in prison. The same will happen here," he claimed.

Tikait also reflected on the farmers' movement, admitting a strategic error during the Tractor Parade in Delhi. "We made a mistake by diverting to the Red Fort. If 25 lakh farmers had marched to Parliament, we would have achieved our goal that day itself," he said.

Tikait's remarks has sparked a massive social media outrage with one netizen said, "Their intentions are clear. Hope the govt has better plans."

Another user added, "A student gets arrested for posting about Mamata so why not Rakesh Tikait?"

"They are correctly named Andolan Jeevi. They don't care about the nation. He is openly issuing threats of violence!!" remarked a third user.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, during its hearing regarding the alleged rape and murder of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF). This task force has been assigned the responsibility of formulating a protocol to ensure the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The SC expressed deep concern over systemic issues surrounding the safety of doctors, emphasizing the need for urgent reforms. The court also criticized the widespread publication of the victim's name in the media, ordering the immediate removal of her name, photos, and videos. The delay in lodging an FIR was also questioned, with the court rebuking the principal of RG Kar Medical College for initially dismissing the incident as a suicide.

Further, the Supreme Court admonished the Kolkata Police, questioning how a mob of thousands managed to enter RG Kar Medical College. The court also scrutinized the West Bengal government's decision to appoint the college's principal to another institution while his conduct was under investigation.

The court emphasized that the power of the West Bengal government should not be used against protesters, calling for a national catharsis. It stated that the country cannot afford to wait for more tragic incidents, such as rape or murder, to spur real change on the ground.

Appealing to protesting doctors nationwide, the Supreme Court urged them to trust the judicial process, requesting them to call off their strike and resume work. To ensure the safety and security of doctors, the court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to develop a comprehensive protocol.

In a decisive move, the court directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, allowing doctors to return to work safely. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been instructed to file a status report by August 22 on its investigation into the Kolkata rape-and-murder case.

