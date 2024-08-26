Kolkata horror: BJP accuses Bengal admin for allowing outsiders in crime scene, police refute claims (WATCH)

The BJP released a video claiming that the Kolkata rape-murder crime scene was compromised by the presence of doctors, policemen, hospital staff, and outsiders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused several individuals, including outsiders, of being present in the Seminar Room on the fourth floor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a semi-nude body of a second-year PG student was discovered on August 9.

The BJP released a video claiming that the crime scene was compromised by the presence of doctors, policemen, hospital staff, and outsiders. In response, the police issued a statement clarifying that, apart from a few designated officials, no one else was permitted to enter the Place of Occurrence (PO).

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell and West Bengal in-charge, shared footage on the social media platform X. The video, reportedly from August 9, shows a crowded seminar hall with numerous individuals present. The footage allegedly includes Prasun Chattopadhyay, PA to former principal Sandeep Ghosh, a lawyer, a forensic demonstrator, and other officials.

“Shocking footage from Seminar Room of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, soon after the lifeless body of the raped and murdered PGT lady doctor was found. The crime scene was completely destroyed with so many doctors, policemen, hospital staff and OUTSIDERS in the Place of Occurrence (PO). One can see these people in the video. There are several others: Sanjeev Chattopadhyaya, OC, RG Kar Outpost, One lawyer Shantanu Dey (in green half shirt). What was he doing there? Prasun Chattopadhyay (in maroon shirt), PA of disgraced former Principal Sandeep Ghosh, Debashis Shome, Forensic Demonstrator,” Malviya said in the post.

The BJP leader questioned the Kolkata Police's intentions, asking why they did not prevent the crowd, including outsiders, from entering the crime scene.

“With Kolkata Police present there, why did they not stop the huge crowd from contaminating the crime scene, leading to destruction of vital evidence? Or was that the agenda? Who called the OUTSIDERS inside the hospital premise? Kolkata Police didn’t allow the parents of the deceased to enter the crime scene, then why did they allow the OUTSIDERS to enter?” he added.

The BJP criticized the TMC government in response to the video, raising several questions about Mamata Banerjee's administration.

“This raises several questions on the intent of Mamata Banerjee Govt and their calculated attempts to cover up the crime. The out-of-line statements made by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police add to the grisly crime. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while submitting before the special bench of the CJI, in the Supreme Court had said, “Our investigation is a challenge by itself as the PO was altered! Now we know what he meant”, Malviya added.

However, the Kolkata Police issued a statement clarifying that only a few designated individuals were permitted to enter the Place of Occurrence (PO) and that the video in question shows an area outside the cordon.

“When the body was found, the area was immediately cordoned off. Forty feet away from the dead body, no one except scheduled number of people, including some police officials, doctors, forensic team, videography/photography team, who were supposed to enter the PO. The video pertains to the area which is outside the cordon. There were several people including the victim’s family, doctors, in the area,” the official said.

The case involves the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, while she was resting after her shift. The prime suspect, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the following day.

Amid ongoing protests, some individuals vandalized parts of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14, the same facility where the victim's body was discovered. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

The case has deeply unsettled the nation, led to scrutiny of RG Kar Hospital's operations, resulted in the principal's removal, and sparked widespread protests from the medical community and civil society.

