Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Polygraph test on key accused Sanjay Roy yielded 'false and unconvincing' answers

    The polygraph examination, which lasted for two hours, reportedly showed that Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy appeared "unnerved and anxious."

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Polygraph test on key accused Sanjay Roy yielded 'false and unconvincing answers snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    In a significant development in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the arrested suspect, at Kolkata’s Presidency jail. The test revealed "false and unconvincing" answers regarding his claims of innocence, according to investigators quoted in a TOI report.

    The polygraph examination, which lasted for two hours, reportedly showed that Roy appeared "unnerved and anxious."

    During the questioning, he maintained his professed innocence, presenting multiple "alibis" despite facing evidence that linked him to the crime. This evidence included forensic findings suggesting his involvement in the brutal rape-murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor.

    Roy's claims during the test were that he encountered the victim only after she was already dead and that he fled the scene out of fear. However, the CBI found these explanations lacking credibility.

    The test has sparked controversy, as Roy’s state-appointed counsel accused the CBI of breaching guidelines set by the National Human Rights Commission. She claimed that the agency failed to inform her of the test's timing, preventing her from being present during the proceedings. "CBI did not inform us when the test would be carried out. They ought to have let us know so that we could be present," she said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured dmn

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured

    J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's candidate list sparks protest outside party headquarters [WATCH] anr

    J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's candidate list sparks protest outside party headquarters [WATCH]

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise vkp

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise

    BJP says Kangana Ranaut 'not authorized to speak on party's policy issues' after remarks on farmers' protest snt

    'Not authorized to speak on policy issues': BJP reprimands Kangana Ranaut after remarks on farmers' protests

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral vkp

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release RBA

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured dmn

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured

    We hate SpaceX Boeing staff's 'morale in toilet' after NASA turns to Elon Musk's firm for astronaut rescue snt

    'We hate SpaceX': Boeing staff's 'morale in toilet' after NASA turns to Elon Musk's firm for astronaut rescue

    Fried Tarantula to Bat paste: 10 weirdest foods around the world vkp

    Fried Tarantula to Bat paste: 10 weirdest foods around the world

    Polaris mission explained: Deep dive into SapceX's groundbreaking commercial spacewalk shk

    Polaris mission explained: Deep dive into SapceX's groundbreaking commercial spacewalk

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon