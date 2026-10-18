A stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata resulted in 19 deaths and 25 injuries. Governor RN Ravi visited the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Suvendu Adhikari also met victims. Police have arrested seven individuals.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Sunday met those injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata. He enquired about their well-being and treatment at the hospital, according to Lok Bhavan. The stampede claimed 19 lives and left 25 people hospitalised.

The Governor also prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, Ravi said, “I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also visited the injured undergoing treatment in an Apollo hospital in Kolkata.

Shah had earlier expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident, describing the stampede as “extremely distressing”. He also said he had spoken to CM Adhikari to take stock of the situation.

"I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," Shah said.

Emphasising that the administration is focused on ensuring the best medical care for the victims, the Home Minister added that his scheduled itinerary had been revised in light of the tragedy.

"The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he wrote on X.

Police action following stampede

Following the tragedy, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of the city for three days, effective from October 18 to October 20, to maintain law and order.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions have been enforced in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Bowbazar Police Station, specifically bounded by College Street, Central Avenue (CR Avenue), Colootola Street, and Eden Hospital Road.

Seven arrested, including puja committee members

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede. According to Kolkata Police, the arrested persons include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja (48), the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy (48), who was engaged in the construction of a bamboo structure. (ANI)