A simple coffee order on Zomato turned into an unexpected moment of self-reflection for an office employee after a delivery agent's one question left him feeling guilty. The man had ordered a cup of coffee for just Rs 110 instead of its usual price of around Rs 250.

A simple coffee order on Zomato turned into an unexpected moment of self-reflection for an office employee after a delivery agent's one question left him feeling guilty. The man had ordered a cup of coffee for just Rs 110 instead of its usual price of around Rs 250. However, what should have been a satisfying discount soon made him question whether he had inconvenienced someone by placing such a small order.

The employee shared his experience on Reddit's r/Zomato community with the title, "Aapne kiya hai yeh (Did you order this?) I feel bad after ordering."

Explaining the situation, he said his office did not have a coffee machine or canteen. He usually walked to a nearby coffee shop whenever he wanted a drink. This time, however, he spotted an attractive offer on Zomato and decided to order online.

"I was thinking of ordering some food and saw an offer from one of those coffee shops. I was getting my order for 110, for which I usually pay about 250. I placed the order and didn't think much," he wrote.

Check the viral post here:

After placing the order, he received a call from Zomato informing him that a specially abled delivery partner had been assigned to deliver it. The agent collected the coffee and reached his office within one or two minutes.

However, while handing over the order, the delivery partner asked, "Aapne kiya hai yeh?" (Did you order this?). The customer felt the agent sounded disappointed and began wondering whether he had wasted the delivery partner's time with such a small order.

He subsequently asked Reddit users, "Did I waste his time for such a small order within an area where he'll get another delivery within minutes, or is it fine? Was it smart to save money, or am I too petty?"

Reddit Users Come To Customer's Rescue

The post attracted several responses, with many users reassuring him that he had done nothing wrong.

One user commented, "Chill out, bro. You literally helped him earn."

Another responded sarcastically, "Yes, you are such a bad person to use a platform that gives a differently abled person a livelihood."

A third user suggested that the delivery partner might simply have been confirming the recipient's identity, adding that delivery agents routinely ask customers whether they placed the order.

Another Redditor pointed out, "You helped him for a short distance delivery. He will reach his target 1 step easier now."

The discussion highlighted how an ordinary food delivery interaction can trigger a larger conversation about empathy, gig workers and everyday customer behaviour.