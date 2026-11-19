Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel declared the state Naxal-free, aiming to attract industrial investment in sectors like mining and tourism. He emphasized responsive administration and faster grievance redressal to boost development.

Chhattisgarh Declared Naxal Free Boosting New Investment Prospects

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel on Thursday said that the state is now free from Naxalism, asserting that the removal of security concerns has opened up greater investment opportunities, particularly in Bastar, which has significant potential in mining, tourism, agriculture and minor forest produce. Addressing the third edition of the Chhattisgarh Industry Dialogue in Raipur here, Sheel said the state government was working to create an investor-friendly environment through responsive administration, faster decision-making, transparency and stronger partnerships between the government and industry.

He said, "Investment, industrialisation and development could be achieved only through collective efforts, adding that investors and the government should not be viewed as separate entities. If there is to be investment, industrialisation, and development, we all have to work together." Highlighting the basic requirements for attracting investments, the Chief Secretary said the government and administrative machinery must be responsive and agile. He stressed that processes which could be completed in three months should not take eight months. He emphasised the need for two-way feedback between the government and industry, saying both sides should remain open to suggestions and work together to resolve issues.

Referring to concerns raised by industry representatives regarding grievance redressal, Sheel said the single-window system being implemented by the Industries Department has fixed timelines for different tasks, along with a time-bound escalation mechanism if work is not completed within the stipulated period. He said the framework also provides an appeal mechanism in cases where grievances are resolved, but the outcome is not favourable to the applicant. "We can always make it more responsive, more transparent, more decisive, and faster," he said, inviting suggestions from industry representatives to strengthen the system further.

Sheel also stressed that a good industrial policy must be accompanied by the right intent and effective implementation. Assuring investors of the government's commitment, he said the administration under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was working with a clear objective of ensuring that policies translate into action on the ground. Highlighting the change in Chhattisgarh's security environment, Sheel said the state had overcome a major concern that had previously influenced investment decisions.

Over the past 25 years, he said, the state had established a distinct identity through sustained efforts by successive governments and the contribution of investors. He also acknowledged the role of industrialists who continued to invest in Chhattisgarh even during difficult security conditions. "Today, a major change is that the security concern is out of the way," he said, adding that the earlier perception of security-related risks could lead to delays in project implementation and increased costs for investors.

The Chief Secretary said the changing situation had strengthened the state's prospects of attracting investments with a renewed approach and commitment to investor-friendly governance. He identified Bastar as a region with considerable investment potential, particularly in mining and minerals, while also highlighting its tourism prospects. Referring to Chitrakote Falls, which he described as the "Niagara of Asia", Sheel said the state government had decided to develop it as a world-class tourist destination.

He said the government was preparing a comprehensive action plan to develop Chitrakote as a one-day tourist destination of global standards. He added that the Prime Minister had encouraged states to develop at least one world-famous tourist destination capable of attracting international visitors. The Chief Secretary further said that a Bastar tourism circuit had been created to promote the region's various tourist attractions. Apart from tourism and mining, he highlighted the potential of agriculture, minor forest produce and natural products, noting that Chhattisgarh has nearly 45 per cent of its geographical area under forest cover. He said the government was promoting crop diversification to encourage farmers to move beyond paddy cultivation towards pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, for which India currently depends on imports.

Earlier, industry representatives also shared their suggestions at the event. Vice Chairman of JITO Apex Pramod Chauradiya said that industrialists required not only subsidies, land and electricity but also an accessible administration, responsive officials and timely clearance of files. Praising the state's Industrial Policy 2024-30, he said, "Chhattisgarh had witnessed significant development under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He also highlighted the development of Bastar, saying that areas which once echoed with the sound of bullets were now preparing to witness industrial activity." Chauradiya said the three important elements required for a strong government-industry relationship were dialogue, time and respect. He assured that JITO's network of industrialists across India and abroad would encourage investments in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)