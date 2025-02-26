Kolkata civic body faces backlash over notice scrapping Vishwakarma Puja holiday to add Eid holiday, withdraws

The cancellation of Vishwakarma Puja holiday and the extension of Eid holiday have sparked a heated debate over the notification issued by Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The cancellation of Vishwakarma Puja holiday and the extension of Eid holiday have sparked a heated debate over the notification issued by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The officer has been issued a show-cause notice.

As the opposition became vocal, the municipality changed the notice under pressure. The BJP has accused the ruling party of appeasement over the issue. The saffron camp has retorted, "Is this West Bengal or Bangladesh?" As the controversy surrounding the Kolkata Municipality's notification grew, the municipality took action. Sandipan Saha, Mayor-in-Council of the Education Department of Kolkata Municipality, said that the holiday list of Kolkata Municipality is prepared following the holiday list of the state government.

But in this case, the Chief Manager of the Education Department merged the Vishwakarma Puja holiday with Eid on his own without anyone's permission. This is beyond jurisdiction. The notification has been cancelled.

The Mayor-in-Council of the Education Department also said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned Education Manager. He also said that whatever disciplinary action is to be taken against him will be taken. At the same time, he responded to the opposition's questions by saying that the opposition's job is to do politics with religion. "So I will not comment on this matter further," he said.

According to sources, a notification was issued on Tuesday evening by the Education Manager of the Education Department of Kolkata Corporation. It stated that this year there will be two days of holiday for Eid (March 31 and April 1) in the Hindi schools under the Kolkata Municipality area. The notification also stated that no separate holiday will be given on September 17 for Vishwakarma Puja. That holiday is being adjusted with Eid.

As soon as the matter came to light, the leaders of the Padma camp raised a hue and cry. On Wednesday morning, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, one of the state general secretaries of the BJP, said in a video message that there is one day of Eid holiday across the country.

But in Kolkata, the Eid holiday has been extended to two days by cancelling the Vishwakarma Puja holiday. Are we living in Bangladesh? he questioned.

