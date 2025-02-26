Trump shares AI-video of Gaza transformation, shows his golden statue with "will set you free" song (WATCH)

Amid row over his remarks of "taking over" the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time), shared a video created through Artificial Intelligence, showing the transformation of the strip from rubbles to a tourist excavanza.

Amid row over his remarks of "taking over" the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time), shared a video created through Artificial Intelligence, showing the transformation of the strip from rubbles to a tourist excavanza.

The video representing 'Trump's Gaza', presents scenes of skyscrapers and children looking up to the sky as dollar bills rain down. Elon Musk appears eating hummus on the beach in Gaza, and a boy can be seen holding a golden balloon depicting Trump's face. The video also represents a larger-than-life statue of Donald Trump in gold, with people looking up to him.The US President is seen dancing in a nightclub, and the entrance to one tower bears the inscription "Trump Gaza."

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can also be seen on a deck chair along with Trump, sipping beverages near a swimming pool with "Trump Gaza" written in the background.

In the video, a song can be heard in the backdrop, whose lyrics go, "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump's Gaza is finally here. Trump's Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one."

This comes amid the row over Trump's earlier remark about the US taking over Gaza and transforming it.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the US, Trump also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.

Trump's remarks drew a lot of flak globally with several leaders condemning the idea to take over the Palestinian land.

Calling Trump's plan "ridiculous and absurd," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said they consider the plan a "recipe for generating chaos and tenison in the region."

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the PLO rejects all calls for the displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland, according to Al Jazeera report.

In a post on X, he stated, "The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace."

The Palestinian delegation to the United Nations leader, Riyad Mansour, said Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to go back to what was once their "original homes" in Israel.

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its support for an independent Palestinian state and said that it would not have diplomatic ties with Israel until the creation of such a state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

