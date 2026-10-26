Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Gains Strength; Here's How It Will Impact Bengal
Kolkata Weather Update: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab. The storm will likely turn into a very severe cyclonic storm soon. What does the weather department predict for us
Cyclone Arnab latest updates
The Alipore weather department states that this cyclone will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. The storm can reach a maximum wind speed of 125 kmph, while gusts can touch 140 kmph. Will this cyclone affect West Bengal too? Read the full report to know if Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal will see major weather changes.
Cyclone Arnab forms in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Arnab is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department released a bulletin at 5:30 AM on October 26. The bulletin shows the cyclone sitting over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm moved westwards at a speed of 15 kmph in the last six hours. The weather department expects Arnab to gain more strength in the next few hours.
When will the cyclone make landfall?
The weather department predicts that the storm will turn into a severe cyclone by the midnight of October 26. It will likely become a very severe cyclonic storm in the same region on October 27. The cyclone will then move northwest and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on the morning of October 28.
Where will Cyclone Arnab hit?
Cyclone Arnab will likely make landfall on the coastal stretch between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The storm will pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph during this time. The weather department warns that wind gusts can even reach up to 140 kmph.
What is the impact on West Bengal weather?
The cyclone is gaining power in the Bay of Bengal, but its direct impact on West Bengal depends on its future path and weather conditions. We cannot confirm heavy rain or storm alerts for West Bengal just yet, because the cyclone will make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast. You must keep an eye on the latest district-wise bulletins from the weather department to know about rain chances and alerts for Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal.
Keeping an eye on the cyclone path
Cyclone Arnab is steadily gaining strength in the Bay of Bengal. This powerful cyclone will likely hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. We are now tracking the path of the cyclone and its possible impact. Any new weather alert for West Bengal will become very crucial in the coming days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.