The Swedish Embassy will host 'Study in Sweden 2026' fairs in New Delhi and Hyderabad to guide Indian students on STEM master's programmes, application requirements, and the academic opportunities available in Sweden’s innovation ecosystem.

Study in Sweden 2026 Fairs Announced

The Embassy of Sweden will host 'Study in Sweden 2026' fairs in New Delhi and Hyderabad in October. These fairs will offer prospective students an opportunity to explore Master’s programmes primarily in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The fair aims to help Indian students understand the opportunities available in Sweden, including programme selection, application requirements, residence permit process, and the academic and professional experiences that can follow a Swedish degree. The initiative comes at a moment in India-Sweden relations, with both countries’ strategic partnership identifying student and researcher mobility as key priorities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The fair in Delhi (October 28) and Hyderabad (October 30) will bring together representatives of 13 Swedish universities, including Lund University, KTH and Linköping University, prospective students, and other stakeholders to discuss postgraduate study options, academic pathways and opportunities to connect education with industry and research.

Academic and Strategic Benefits

Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said, “Sweden’s education system fosters critical thinking, creativity and innovation, empowering students to address the challenges of tomorrow. The ‘Study in Sweden’ fairs offer Indian students an opportunity to engage with leading Swedish universities and explore diverse academic programmes. Education and student mobility are important pillars of the growing Sweden–India partnership. I hope these fairs will inspire more Indian students to pursue higher education in Sweden and strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two countries.”

Innovation and Industry Integration

Sweden’s collaborative Triple Helix model, bringing together academia, industry and government, supports an innovation ecosystem in which students can engage with interdisciplinary projects and industry-relevant challenges. At the fairs, prospective students will gain comprehensive insights into studying in Sweden, from the application process and academic opportunities to everyday life on campus.

The Study in Sweden fair also reflects a wider strategic convergence between India and Sweden. The Strategic Partnership announced in May 2026 reinforces cooperation in science, technology, innovation and sustainable development, including the promotion of student, doctoral researcher and academic mobility. Study in Sweden is the official platform for international students exploring higher education opportunities in Sweden. It provides information on Swedish universities, degree programmes, admissions, scholarships and student life, helping prospective students make informed decisions about studying in Sweden. (ANI)