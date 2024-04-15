Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi hai': PM Modi shares 2047 vision, slams Congress; WATCH interview | Top quotes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the Congress party's manifesto, saying that it fails the aspirations of the young voters of the country.  "I have big plans...kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai. My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone," he added.
     

    A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its electoral manifesto, which calls for the creation of a "Viksit Bharat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed his plans for a developed India by 2047 in an interview with ANI.

    “When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don’t take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation,” the prime minister said. He also stated, "Governments always claim we have done everything, but I don't think I have. I have made every effort to go in the proper way, but there is still a great deal I need to do since I can clearly see how many needs my nation has."

    “How do I fulfill the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer,” PM Modi said.

    PM Modi's vision for 2047

    Reflecting on his vision 2047, he said that he has been working on it for the past two years and has sought the opinions and suggestions from people across the country.

    "I have spent the last two years working on 2047. And for that, I solicited feedback and ideas from individuals all throughout the nation. I have gathered the opinions of over 15 lakh individuals about their vision for India over the next 25 years. I reached out to colleges and various NGOs, and between 15 and 20 lakh individuals contributed their ideas. After that, I used AI to assist me classify it according to subjects. To work on this, I assembled a committed team of officers from every department. How can it be done for the next term? For 25 years. And then I sat with them and they gave presentations for two to 2.5 hours," the PM said.

    PM Modi on 'One Nation, One Election'

    According to PM Modi, the committee established to draft its report on ONOP was presented with constructive and creative recommendations. He said, "Our pledge is to have one nation, one election. This has also been discussed in parliament. A committee has also been established. The committee's report has also been turned in. Thus, a large number of individuals in the nation have embraced the idea of 'One nation, One election'. The committee has received recommendations from a wide range of people."

    The Prime Minister stated, "The country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions. 'One Nation, One Election' is one of the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. 

    PM Modi slams Opposition

    Taking a dig at the Opposition, he remarked, "We cannot become like that, therefore our level play cannot happen. We do not want to choose the incorrect route; we want to take the correct one."

    Prime Minister Modi further said that the Opposition is creating excuses and are setting a "reasoning for their impending defeat". "There is a saying-- Naach na jaane aangan tera (phrase literally translates to, someone who can't dance calls the floor distorted)," PM Modi stated.

    He added, "That's why they occasionally invent justifications regarding EVM. They basically don't deserve the loss since they have already begun to justify their approaching loss."

