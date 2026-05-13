J&K Police arrested a teacher, Mashkoor Ahmed, in Kishtwar for his involvement in aiding foreign terrorists by facilitating a hideout. The arrest is a major blow to the terror logistics network in the region, with police vowing to dismantle it.

In a decisive operation against anti-national elements, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a key accused linked to providing aid to foreign terrorists at a hideout in Singhpora, Chatroo, Kishtwar, officials said.

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Key Accused, A School Teacher, Apprehended

According to a press release, the case is registered at Police Station Chatroo, invoking sections 61(2), 109, 147, 148 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 13, 16, 18, 19, 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 7/27 of the Arms Act. SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh, while sharing the details, stated that through meticulous investigation and precise operations, police apprehended Mashkoor Ahmed, a resident of Beighpora, Singhpora, Kishtwar, a teacher in the School Education Department, who was directly implicated in facilitating the terrorists' hideout. This arrest disrupts critical logistics supporting terror activities in the region.

Ongoing Investigation to Dismantle Network

Earlier, Maneer Ahmed, a resident of Bandeyan Naidgam, was also arrested for similar offences. Investigation continues to dismantle the entire network, with all perpetrators to face justice under due legal process.

J&K Police Reaffirms Iron-Fisted Approach

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police reaffirms its iron-fisted approach to eradicating anti-national activities, ensuring no haven for those aiding terrorists or undermining national security. The force remains steadfast in upholding peace, public order, and security for all citizens. J&K Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its supporters, mounting an unrelenting crackdown and leaving no stone unturned to neutralise threats to peace and sovereignty. (ANI)