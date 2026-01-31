Contact with terrorists was re-established in Kishtwar's Dolgam during the ongoing anti-terror Operation Trashi-I, a joint effort by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF. A cordon has been established to continue the operation.

Contact Re-established in Operation Trashi-I

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on Saturday continued the ongoing anti-terror Operation Trashi-I, stating that contact with the terrorists was re-established in Kishtwar's Dolgam.

"Operation Trashi-I: During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31, 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on ground. A cordon has been established, and operations are in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Army Commander Reviews Preparedness

Earlier this morning, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar to review the counter terrorism grid and operational preparedness. The Army Commander, while interacting with the ground Commanders and the ever committed troops, commended them for their unwavering resolve in the ongoing efforts, the Indian Army said.

Supreme Sacrifice of Havildar Gajendra Singh

The counter terrorism Operation Trashi-I began on January 18 in the Union Territory. On January 19, army officers paid last tributes to Havildar Gajendra Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district. Havildar Gajendra Singh, a Special Forces soldier, was killed "while gallantly executing a counter-terror operation" as part of the ongoing Operation Trashi-I on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the intervening night of 18-19 Jan 2026."

"We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," the post further read. (ANI)