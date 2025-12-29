Bihar leaders, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, paid tribute to former IPS officer and Padma Shri awardee Kishore Kunal on his first death anniversary, celebrating his life dedicated to social harmony, spirituality, and philanthropy.

Bihar leaders on Monday paid tribute to former chairman of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board, Kishore Kunal, on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a figure whose life and work continue to inspire society through values of righteousness, spirituality and philanthropy.

Leaders Pay Homage

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised, "Participated in the tribute assembly organized on the first death anniversary of Acharya Kishore Kunal Ji, a prominent administrative, spiritual, and religious figure, former secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, and Padma Shri awardee, held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna, and paid him a heartfelt tribute while addressing his life's achievements."

"Acharya Ji's life was inspirational, from being an administrative officer to becoming a supreme devotee of Lord Hanuman, undertaking numerous works for social harmony as well as religious upliftment," he said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that Kunal's unparalleled contributions in the fields of religion, society, and public service will be remembered forever. "On the first death anniversary of Acharya Kishore Kunal Ji, former IPS officer honored with the Padma Shri, who served as the Chairman of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, we offer him millions of heartfelt tributes. His unparalleled contributions in the fields of religion, society, and public service, his unblemished personality, and his dedication to the nation's welfare will be remembered forever not just by Bihar, but by the entire country. Your life will remain an inspiration for all of us. Om Shanti," Sinha posted on X.

Speaking to the media, Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary said, "Today, on his first death anniversary, a tribute meeting was organised...His memory should always be cherished in society because the example he set in the fields of righteousness, spirituality, and philanthropy will continue to illuminate society for decades to come... Organising such programs promotes these kinds of sentiments in society, which strengthens social cohesion..."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said that Kishore Kunal's values remain alive in society. "Today is his first death anniversary. His values are forever with us. On his first death anniversary today, we have organised a gathering... He was not just one person but an entire ideology. He dedicated his entire life to public service," she told ANI.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary also paid tribute to the late social reformer, stating that his life and work would continue to inspire generations. "This is his first death anniversary...He connected religion with service...He was a person of great vision. We pay our respects to him and we resolve to complete his remaining works," he told reporters.

About Kishore Kunal

Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna, passed away from cardiac arrest. (ANI)