Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor taunted Bihar Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary to focus on winning his Tarapur seat. Kishor also criticized Dy CM Vijay Sinha over the deteriorating law and order situation after an attack on his convoy during elections.

Kishor takes sarcastic jibe at Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor on Friday took a sarcastic jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, saying that Chaudhary had earlier claimed a comfortable BJP victory. The Jan Suraaj founder, saying that the BJP leader should worry about winning his own constituency, Tarapur, first rather than commenting on the overall performance of the BJP and NDA. "Samrat Chaudhary should tell if he is winning Tarapur or losing it. Samrat Chaudhary is such a big leader, but he is doing other people's rallies like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh. If he is so confident then they could have won based on the work they have done," Kishor told reporters here.

56-year-old BJP leader, and current Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary is contesting the Tarapur assembly constituency which concluded polling on Thursday. Currently a member of the Legislative Council, he is looking to win the constituency which has held by the Janata Dal (United) since 2010. Apart from the BJP candidate, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate arum Kumar Sah, and Jan Suraaj's candidate Santosh Singh also contested the polls.

Slams 'deteriorating law and order' after attack on another Dy CM

Kishor also took a swipe at another Dy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, claiming that the recent attack on the BJP leader's convoy proves the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, after the conclusion of polling of the first phase of assembly elections, Dy CM Chaudhary "He (Vijay Kumar Sinha) himself confirmed the 'chaal, charitra, chehra' of his government. Nobody is safe here and there is no rule of law. Till now, it was the public tolerating it. Now the leaders are also facing it during elections," Kishor told reporters here.

Earlier on November 6, while the first phase of Bihar elections were ongoing, Deputy Chief Minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lakhisarai candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked by people while he visited the Khoriari village in his constituency. Sinha had alleged that it was "Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) goons" which attacked his convoy and promised bulldoze action against the people.

NDA, RJD trade barbs

Dy CM Chaudhary also took a dig at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad and claimed that "no one from the family will win the elections" as the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 64.66 per cent. "No one from the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav will win the elections", Chaudhary briefly told reporters here.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday, noting the NDA's government's 20-year rule in Bihar, called for a change in government in this election. "Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn) 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," Lalu Yadav said in a post on X.

Record voter turnout in first phase

A total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase polls and the polling covered 18 districts of the state. "The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar," Election Commission said in press release.

Before Thursday's polling, the highest poll turnout recorded in Bihar assembly elections was 62.57 per cent in 2000. (ANI)