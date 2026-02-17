Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of trying to derail the Great Nicobar project with 'lies'. He declared their attempt a 'miserable failure' after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld the environmental clearance.

Reddy Accuses Gandhis of Derailing Project

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for being against the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project.

In a post on X, accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of attempting to "derail" the project with their "lies and distortions", stating that they have "failed miserably" after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld environmental clearance for the project. "On directions from international collaborators, the mother-son duo of Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been going to a great extent to derail the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project worth approximately Rs. 80,000 crores," he said in a post on X.

"To further derail the project and to orchestrate a campaign against the project, Sonia Gandhi also wrote an Op-Ed on September 5th in a leading English newspaper filled with lies and distortions. Now, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cleared the Great Nicobar Island Project - a strategic initiative of the Government of India and categorically stated that it does not find any ground to interfere with the environmental clearance granted in 2022. The NGT has noted that there were 'adequate safeguards' built into the clearance conditions," he added.

G Kishan Reddy, hailing the National Green Tribunal order, said, "With this, another attempt of the mother-son duo of Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi has failed miserably. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates his life to building a strong Atma-nirbhar and Viksit Bharat, many have been working to put obstacles in India's development journey. However, their evil designs will not be realised as those opposing India and her rise will continue to fail."

NGT Upholds Environmental Clearance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed authorities to ensure full and strict compliance with environmental clearance (EC) conditions while disposing of multiple applications challenging the Great Nicobar Island development project, holding that adequate safeguards are in place and found no grounds to interfere with the project at this stage.

In a detailed order dated February 16, a bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that a balanced approach is necessary, considering the project's strategic importance and environmental sensitivities. The Tribunal concluded that concerns raised in the second round of litigation had already been addressed through safeguards and review by a High-Powered Committee (HPC), and therefore the project could proceed subject to strict adherence to EC conditions.

Tribunal Addresses Ecological Concerns

Examining the objections regarding ecological impact, the Tribunal found no violation of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) Notification, 2019. On coral protection, it noted that studies indicated no major coral reef exists within the actual construction site at Galathea Bay. However, nearby coral colonies identified as potentially affected will be translocated under scientific supervision, and further monitoring will continue.

The Tribunal acknowledged that the integrated project, including an International Container Transhipment Terminal, township development, and a power plant, has strategic, defence, and economic significance for the country. At the same time, it emphasised that environmental safeguards must be strictly followed. (ANI)