J&K's Agriculture Minister inaugurated a Kisan Mela in Udhampur to educate farmers about government schemes. The event, praised by local farmers, aimed to increase awareness and enable them to access benefits from state and central initiatives.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Minister inaugurated a Kisan Mela at Subash Stadium, aimed at educating farmers about various government schemes. The event was organised on Sunday jointly by the local Kisan Advisory Board and the Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Boosting Farmer Awareness

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Javid Ahmad Dar highlighted the importance of awareness among farmers about government schemes, stating that the main motto is to enable them to benefit from these initiatives. "The main motto is that the farmers become aware and can benefit from government schemes. Both the Indian and state governments are working dedicatedly to reform agriculture.", Dar told ANI.

Farmers Applaud Initiative

Additionally, farmers at the event expressed appreciation for the initiative. Mohammad Bashir, a farmer, told ANI, "Such fairs should keep happening. It benefits us, poor people. We often don't learn about government schemes, but such fairs will help us greatly."

Another farmer, Latif, added, "Different departments have set up their stalls here. Everyone, from the youth to the elderly and women, is present here. These fairs will benefit us greatly and should continue."

Haji Bashir Ahamed, farmer, also remarked, "We learned a lot at this fair. While we are not yet able to access all the benefits, we are grateful that this fair has been organised."

The Kisan Mela featured stalls from multiple government departments, giving farmers the opportunity to interact directly with officials and gain insights into agricultural schemes and welfare initiatives.

Focus on Sericulture Sector

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Development Department organised 'Resham Kisan Mela' in Udhampur to promote value addition and diversification in the sericulture sector among cocoon farmers.

At Resham Kisan Mela 2025, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said that the purpose of this fair was to provide information and assistance regarding value addition to cocoon farmers. "This will play a crucial role in the skill development and self-development of cocoon farmers...," she said.

Anchal Singh, a local farmer, said, "We did not have facilities before...I have learnt a lot here at the fair. Compared to before, we are getting double the benefits from the initiatives brought in by the government..." (ANI)