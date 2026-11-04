Congress leader KC Venugopal lauded the US midterm election results, calling them a victory of collective citizen strength over authoritarianism and corporate-backed media divisions, marking a significant shift in the country's power balance.

KC Venugopal Praises US Midterm Election Outcome

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday hailed the outcome of the US midterm elections, calling it a "powerful demonstration" of the collective strength of ordinary citizens against authoritarian tendencies, corporate backing, and polarising media ecosystems. Taking to social media platform X, the senior Congress leader asserted that "change is in the air" and emphasised that true democracy rests in the hands of everyday citizens rather than influential elites.

"Change is in the air. The midterm results in the US are a powerful demonstration of how people’s collective strength can take on and defeat authoritarian tendencies, even when they are backed by big corporations, a compromised media ecosystem, and algorithm-driven social media platforms that amplify division, hatred, and anti-people politicians," Venugopal said.

Democratic Process and Civic Engagement

Highlighting the essence of democratic institutions and civic engagement, the Congress MP noted that elections serve as a vital reminder that power belongs to the electorate. "They remind us that democracy ultimately belongs not to billionaires, powerful interests, or technology platforms, but to ordinary citizens who choose to participate, organise, and make their voices heard," he stated.

Drawing parallels to the political landscape, Venugopal asserted that solidarity among citizens can triumph over formidable obstacles, concluding his message with a rally call for the opposition bloc. "When people come together in solidarity and refuse to surrender their rights and freedoms, they can overcome even the most formidable forces aligned against them. The People, United, Shall Always Be Victorious. INDIA, United," he added.

Impact on US Political Landscape

The US midterm election results have strengthened the Democratic Party's position in Congress, giving it greater scope to challenge President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and intensify scrutiny of his administration during the remaining two years of his presidency. The Democrats made significant electoral gains in the November 3 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party had secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican hold over the House and Senate.

Key Electoral Breakthroughs

The Democratic gains included victories in traditionally Republican-leaning states, with the party making breakthroughs in Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office. Democrat James Talarico was also projected to win the state's Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall, securing a historic Senate victory for the party in a state that had not elected a Democrat to the chamber in 94 years, according to CBS News. Democrats also secured victories in Iowa, where Rob Sand won the gubernatorial race and Josh Turek led the Senate contest, according to CBS News. The electoral developments have reshaped the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats expected to gain greater authority to scrutinise President Donald Trump's administration, influence legislation and exercise oversight over federal policies. (ANI)