A bus driver from Himachal Pradesh has gone viral after a video showed him stopping mid-route to feed hungry stray puppies. The heartwarming act of kindness has won praise online, with many users appreciating his compassion towards animals.

A touching video of a bus driver from Himachal Pradesh has taken social media by storm, showcasing a simple yet deeply compassionate act that has resonated with thousands online. At a time when much of viral content focuses on controversy, this clip stands out for its humanity and kindness. The driver, identified as Harish, has earned widespread appreciation for going out of his way to care for stray animals during his daily routine.

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Driver’s Kind Gesture Wins Hearts

In the now-viral clip, Harish is seen halting his bus during a regular trip, not for passengers, but for a group of hungry puppies waiting by the roadside. Without hesitation, he steps out of the vehicle and gently feeds them rotis from his own meal. After ensuring the animals are fed, he calmly resumes his journey, leaving viewers moved by his selfless gesture.

A Routine Act of Compassion

According to the post accompanying the video, Harish works at the Reckong Peo depot and usually operates along the Reckong Peo to Pooh route.

The caption highlights that this is not a one-time act but a habit he follows regularly.

“Harish Bhai is a truly kind-hearted person. Whenever he comes across any voiceless animals on the way, he makes sure to help them. Every time, he feeds them rotis from his own meal during the journey. Salute to such a person from the bottom of my heart.”

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How Did Social Media React?

The video has sparked an outpouring of appreciation online, with users praising Harish’s empathy and kindness.

One user commented: “Himachal Pradesh drivers and conductors are made differentenly...they help passengers like family members. Once I was travelling in Himachal and they waited for full 30 minutes and picked up a lady from her nearby village. The entire bus was talking to eachother like relatives.”

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Second user commented: “Always be kind to animals”

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A Reminder of Everyday Kindness

Harish’s thoughtful act serves as a powerful reminder that small gestures can make a difference. His compassion towards stray animals has not only fed hungry puppies but has also inspired many people online to show kindness in their everyday lives.

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