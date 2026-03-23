A Bengaluru property owner's unique pre-visit demands for potential tenants have gone viral on Reddit. The landlord requested photos and videos of the applicant's current flat, along with extensive personal and financial details. This has sparked a debate online, with many users calling the requirements invasive and a violation of privacy.

A Bengaluru property owner's unique request has sparked interest online when a Reddit user uploaded a WhatsApp conversation outlining rigorous pre-visit restrictions. According to the Redditor, the landlord requested that potential renters share images and videos of their present flat before scheduling a visit to the property. People reacted fast after seeing the snapshot of the exchange.

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The landlord made it simple in the post that anyone interested in seeing the property must first send images and a video of their present residence. The landlord also asked for several other details, including salary slips, police verification, details about family members, their jobs, and the reason for leaving their current home. While landlords frequently ask for basic paperwork or personal information throughout the leasing process, many online tenants felt this demand excessive.

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How Did Social Media React?

Several people wondered why such information was required at such an early stage. Some people commented that, while background checks and document verification are pretty typical, asking for images and videos of a tenant's present house felt invasive.

Reddit users had varying reactions to the piece. Many people considered the landlord's demands strange and intrusive, particularly the request for images and video of a tenant's present house. Some described it as a violation of privacy, while others joked about Bengaluru's rigorous rental restrictions.

A user made a suggestion: "Tenants should ask contacts of the last 7 years tenants and their reason for vacating, and whether deposits were returned."

A second user added, "A little too much!" I was just requested for my LinkedIn profile and an offer letter, with salary information suppressed."

A third user noted, "There are a lot of red flags. This reveals how invasive and controlling the owner will be. Tenants must not accept such heinous requests and confront them about it."

"I'd avoid such landlords. Another user remarked, "If this is the situation before even visiting the house, I'm not sure what they'll do once they have your money."