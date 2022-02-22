  • Facebook
    Kili Paul, social media sensation, honoured by Indian mission in Tanzania

    Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, shared photos from Paul's recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office on Twitter on Monday.

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Kili Paul, a Tanzanian social media star known for his lip-syncing videos to Bollywood songs, has been honoured by India's High Commission in Tanzania. Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, shared photos from Paul's recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office on Twitter on Monday.

    "Today we had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania," he wrote.

    Kili Paul's content has been praised by a number of celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. He has posted lip-sync videos of many Bollywood songs, including dancing in the mix. He has posted videos of songs such as Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee,' Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal's 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na,' and Sooryavanshi's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani.'

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Since then, he has posted numerous videos in which he is lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs, which has helped him amass 2.2 million Instagram followers.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
