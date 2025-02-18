KIIT student suicide: Ex-boyfriend's abusive audio call LEAKED, points to victim's harassment (LISTEN)

As investigation is underway in KIIT University student 'suicide' case, an audio clip allegedly a conversation between Advik and Prakriti has gone viral on social media. In the call recording, the man can be heard using abusive language and harassing the woman.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar saw massive protests on Monday following the alleged suicide of a student from Nepal inside the university hostel. Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student, was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday evening.

The protesting students, including Nepali nationals, accused the university authorities of high-handedness and cover-up and alleged that Nepali students had been directed to vacate the campus. They are demanding transparency in the investigation.

Prakriti's friends alleged that harassment by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Advik Srivastava, drove her to take the extreme step. Her brother also filed a police complaint, citing the alleged harassment. Advik was arrested on Feb 17 (Monday) and is in police custody and has been charged with abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As investigation is underway, an audio clip allegedly a conversation between Advik and Prakriti has gone viral on social media. In the call recording, the man can be heard using abusive language and harassing the woman. They are assumed to be fighting over personal issues, with the girl crying, helplessly trapped in the abusive cycle.

Sunil Lamsal, the father of the deceased, alleged that she was being 'harassed and emotionally blackmailed,' which led to her allegedly dying by suicide.

"We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed due to which she committed suicide. Yesterday, we had a conversation with the University officials. They did not say anything, but the police and college administration are cooperating."

"Her brother is also studying here, and he informed us about the incident the day before yesterday. One person has been arrested, and I think he is the reason behind all of this. Her phone, laptop and diary have been given to the forensic department. Police administration and the Govt are helping us. I heard that the studentsare being asked to leave, this is not right. We demand justice and nothing else," he added.

Meanwhile, the police also said that tensions in the victim’s relationship with her boyfriend could have led her to take the extreme step.

"The student was in a relationship with a boy from the same university, and she may have committed suicide because of issues in their relationship. According to her roommate, the deceased had an argument with her boyfriend in the morning, which could have been a triggering factor," a senior police officer said.

"Yesterday evening, we received information about the incident of suicide by a girl student of a third-year Computer Science in KIIT University. On this information, a case was registered. There was an allegation that this girl who belonged to Nepal was harassed by one student of KIIT University in third year Mechanical engineering. We investigated the matter, and we got prima facie evidence that there was some sort of harassment which could have prompted the girl to die by suicide, so we arrested the accused person; we examined him, and today, he has been forwarded to judicial custody", said the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh while speaking to ANI.

The Commissioner further said that authorities have seized the victim's personal belongings, including her mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination.

"Yesterday, there was a sentimental, emotional outburst so both students belonging to Nepal, as well as India, joined together in protest against the university authorities, demanding justice. We deployed a police force at KIIT University...they were convinced by morning and now the situation is peaceful."

"We have seized some personal belongings like a mobile from the girl, and it will be first sent to the forensic science laboratory and then it will be analyzed to gather further evidence in this case...," he added.

